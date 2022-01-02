Covid-19: Nagpur reports 90 fresh cases, active cases at 406

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Sunday reported 90 fresh cases — the highest spike in the last time months — and zero deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, five persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 73 cases were reported from Nagpur city while nine cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. Eight cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,94,193 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,123. The sum of 4,83,664 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.87% while active cases jumped to 406.