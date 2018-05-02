Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

3 including two juveniles stone youth to death in MIDC

Nagpur: Few hours after Crime Branch solved murder of a man under Sadar police by nabbing three accused, tension ran high in MIDC after a youth was brutally stoned to death by his three friends including two juveniles in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Sandeep Hirachand Bawankar (24), was a resident of Bahujan Nagar, Rajeev Nagar under MIDC police.

According to police, Sandeep and accused reportedly engaged in an argument over old dispute in the wee hours of Wednesday. Soon the argument took ugly turn when Sandeep and accused hurled abuses at each other and manhandled each other. Subsequently the accused reportedly lifted the heavy stone placed nearby and hit on Sandeep’s head. The impact was so severe that Sandeep succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

