10th time in a row GoAir rated best On-Time-Performer

• In the current calendar year, GoAir is on number one position for 6 straight months

• OTP leadership is a manifestation of reliability

• Clocks highest load factor of 94% in June 2019

• Flies 13.3 lakh passengers in June 2019

GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, has yet again achieved the highest On-Time-Performance (OTP) amongst the scheduled domestic carriers for the 10th consecutive month in June 2019. As per data released by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), GoAir posted 86.8% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines.

Thus, in the current calendar year, GoAir is on number one position for 6 straight months.

Jan 2019 Feb 2019 Mar 2019 Apr 2019 May 2019 Jun 2019 Rank

GoAir 75.9% 86.3% 95.2% 96.3% 91.8% 86.8% GoAir 1st rank for all 6 months.

Indigo 64.0% 76.2% 89.5% 89.9% 87.4% 83.5%

SpiceJet 69.2% 77.1% 82,9% 80.4% 74.7% 75.2%

AirAsia NA NA 91.9% 93.0% 89.1% 85.1%

Vistara 75.3% 81.6% 91.9% 92.8% 86.6% 82.3%

Air India Domestic 56.6% 60.5% 69.0% 70.7% 70.3% 61.0%

This achievement is the result of GoAir’s continuous focus on enhancing customer experience without compromising on service deliveries. OTP ranking assumes critical importance in today’s context when passengers are looking at reliability and trust. From various research studies it is evident that achieving better customer satisfaction is about more than airfare and flight availability. When considering an airline, travelers look for timeliness and assurance and on-time arrival is one of the major factors.

During the month of June 2019, GoAir clocked highest load factor of 94%. Besides, it flew 13.3 lakh passengers. These numbers have been achieved at a time that is considered as slack travel season, especially for domestic travel given the onset of the monsoon.

According to GoAir spokesperson, “The organization’s strong load factors for the sixth consecutive month highlights, that we are the preferred airline carrier in India for our passengers. GoAir has retained the OTP leadership position in an increasingly competitive market thanks to several initiatives, all of which have manifested itself in superior service quality and greater reliability for our passengers. More importantly, it has been the unwavering dedication and commitment of our employees that have played a decisive role in helping retain our OTP leadership in the India aviation sector.”