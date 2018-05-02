Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021

    Crime graph grows in Nagpur despite lockdown

    Nagpur: Despite the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Second Capital saw crime graph growing in the city as well as rural parts of Nagpur.

    Womenfolk bore the brunt as 122 cases of atrocities were registered in 16 months during the period from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. During the same period, the city witnessed 65 murders.

    The statistics have been provided by Nagpur police in response to a query posed by activist Abhay Kolarkar under Right to Information Act.

    The reply revealed that incidents of atrocities against women including minor girls have been increasing unabated. Some of the murders were committed over petty issues. Similarly, cases of other crimes including molestation, looting, cheating, frauds, house-breaking, etc are being reported on a regular basis.

    Total 287 incidents of molestation were reported during the 16 month period. The figure for cheating and fraud cases stood at 126. The menace burglaries including house-breaking cases continue to bother the citizens as a whopping 1344 cases were registered. 26 cases of breach of trust and 19 suicides were also reported. Chain-snatching also proved a headache for womenfolk.

    During the period from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021, a total of 4129 cases of various crimes in city and rural areas were solved while 1182 cases are pending. 130 criminals were jailed during the period.

    The RTI reply also disclosed that a total of 567 police personnel were infected by the deadly coronavirus while performing their duty as Covid-19 Yoddha. Five of these cops died of the virus. Similarly, 11 police personnel died on duty due to various causes.

