Crime dealt firmly in Nagpur as CP completes 3-year tenure

The Top Cop took a bold stand against criminals, detaining 150 under the MPDA Act and slapped MCOCA on 204 goons to smash crime



Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar had always been a man of action, and his tenure in Nagpur was no exception. Over the course of three years, he had brought a remarkable transformation to the city’s law enforcement.

Kumar’s three-year tenure, marked by a remarkable crackdown on criminals that saw a significant reduction in murders. Kumar took a bold stand against criminals, detaining a staggering 150 criminals under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and initiating action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 204 notorious history-sheeters. These decisive actions sent a clear message to criminals operating in Nagpur.

One of Commissioner Kumar’s most significant achievements was the 35 percent reduction in murder cases in 2022. When asked about the reason behind this success, he attributed it to “continuous preventive action against goonda elements.” Between September 2020 and September 2023, 150 criminals were booked under MPDA, and 34 MCOCA orders were passed, leading to the arrest of 204 criminals. While murder cases have historically been a major challenge in Nagpur, Commissioner Kumar’s proactive approach, supported by the MPDA and MCOCA, helped deter criminal activities.

Advertisement

The Top Cop noted that most of the recent murder cases were related to family matters, indicating a shift away from organised crime. Commissioner Kumar also emphasised on his commitment to improving traffic management in the city, acknowledging that there is room for improvement in this area. Under his leadership, transparency in police transfers was introduced, boosting the morale of police officers.

Additionally, a comprehensive health check-up initiative for police personnel was implemented, ensuring the well-being of those serving the city. Out of 8000 police personnel, 4000 have undergone health check-ups. Looking ahead, Commissioner Kumar outlined plans for capacity building in tackling online frauds and addressing drug-related offences, further demonstrating his dedication to enhancing Nagpur city’s safety and security.

Nagpur police’s action during tenure of CP Amitesh Kumar:

• 150 criminals detained under MPDA

• 204 history-sheeters booked under MCOCA

• 398 cases registered against 554 animal smugglers

• Property of Rs 18.59 crore seized from animal smugglers

• 267 sand-mafias booked in 121 cases

• Property of Rs 17 crore seized from sand-mafias

• 92 accused held in 17 child trafficking cases

• 275 persons arrested under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act

• 80 places sealed under brothel house ban orders

• 1279 drug-smugglers arrested in 941 cases

• 294 persons arrested under COPTA act

• 958 posts filled including 171 on compassionate basis

• Rs 1.4 crore earned through e-auction of seized vehicles deposited

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement