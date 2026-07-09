Crime Branch team attacked during late-night raid at eatery; one arrested

Accused allegedly slapped a policeman, assaulted officers and threatened to kill them during action over a liquor party

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Nagpur: A Crime Branch Unit-3 team was allegedly attacked while conducting a late-night raid at Navrang Bhojanalaya in the Ganeshpeth police station limits in Nagpur after receiving information about an alleged liquor party being held on the premises. One of the accused allegedly assaulted police personnel, slapped a policeman and issued death threats before being arrested. Another person has also been booked in connection with the incident.

According to police, the Crime Branch Unit-3 team reached Navrang Bhojanalaya at around 2.45 am on July 8 after receiving a tip-off that several people were consuming liquor and dining at the establishment during late-night hours. The officers began questioning the hotel operator and staff as part of the inquiry.

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During the operation, Manoj Rajesh Uike (32), a resident of Marartoli in Ambazari, allegedly objected to the police action and started abusing the officers. Police alleged that Uike grabbed a policeman by the neck, pushed him and threatened to kill him while attempting to obstruct the official duty being carried out by the team.

When other police personnel intervened to control the situation, the accused allegedly turned aggressive and assaulted them as well. As the situation escalated, the Crime Branch team alerted the Police Control Room, following which additional personnel from Ganeshpeth Police Station rushed to the spot.

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Police said that even after reinforcements arrived, the accused continued his aggressive behaviour. He allegedly slapped a police constable and once again threatened to kill the officers present at the scene.

Following the incident, police arrested Manoj Rajesh Uike. Another accused, Sudhakar Dattuji Talwe (65), a resident of Kaushal Nagar, has also been booked for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, assault, criminal intimidation and other relevant offences.

A case has been registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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