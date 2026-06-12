Crime Branch solves nine theft cases, three arrested; property worth Rs 4.67 lakh recovered

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Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough against property crimes, the Nagpur Crime Branch’s Unit-3 has arrested three thieves in separate operations and solved nine cases of theft and vehicle theft across the city and adjoining areas. Police recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 4.67 lakh, including two-wheelers, gold and silver ornaments, electronic items, and cash.

In the first case, thieves broke into the residence of Rakesh Khinchi in Premnagar under the Shantinagar police station limits and decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 45,000.

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During the investigation, Crime Branch officials detained Nikesh Lingayat (19), a resident of Baba Buddhanagar. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to committing the theft along with a juvenile accomplice.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered the stolen mangalsutra and three computer monitors, collectively valued at approximately Rs 82,000.

In another operation, Crime Branch sleuths cracked a burglary reported from Jaihind Nagari under Hudkeshwar police station limits.

The accused had allegedly stolen cash and a car parked inside the complainant’s premises. Acting on CCTV footage and technical surveillance inputs, police tracked down and arrested Bhushan alias Auto Thakre, a resident of Nawabpura.

Police recovered gold and silver ornaments along with a two-wheeler allegedly used in the commission of the crime. The total value of seized property in the case was estimated at Rs 2.84 lakh.

In the third operation, acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit-3 arrested Vicky Dehriya, a resident of Pachpaoli.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to involvement in a series of thefts and vehicle thefts registered at Lakadganj, New Kamptee, Ramtek, Kanhan, Jaripatka and MIDC police stations.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle, a two-wheeler used in the crimes and cash worth a total of Rs 1.01 lakh.

Further Investigation Underway

All three accused, along with the recovered property, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action. Police said investigations are continuing to determine whether the accused were involved in additional offences and to trace any remaining stolen property.

The successful operations underscore the Crime Branch’s ongoing efforts to curb theft-related crimes and dismantle repeat offender networks operating across Nagpur and neighbouring areas.

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