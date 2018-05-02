Crime Branch seizes Rs 22 lakh cash from a car near Tukdoji Square

Nagpur: In a major action, sleuths of Crime Branch Unit 4 intercepted a car near Tukdoji Statue Square and seized Rs 22 lakh in cash. The owner of the car has been booked and the cash was handed over to Income Tax Department for further investigation.

A team of Crime Branch sleuths, led by API Kiran Chaugule, was on patrol duty on Saturday night. The team received secret information that a white-coloured Maruti Ertiga car (MH-49/AE 5622) had just arrived and parked near Tukdoji Statue Square and a huge unauthorised cash was kept in the vehicle. Acting on the tip-off, the Crime Branch team reached the spot and detained the car owner. During interrogation, the car owner identified himself as Anil Shankar Baisware (38), a resident of Plot No. 1/1, near Tukdoji Putala, Raghuji Nagar Road.

When asked about the cash, Anil told police that cash of Rs 22.30 lakh was kept in the car. However, the accused Anil Baisware failed to inform about the source of the cash and tried to mislead the cops. The cash was taken to Crime Branch office and after the paper work, was handed over to Income Tax Inspector Dheeraj Singh. The accused was handed over to Income Tax official for further investigation. Apart from the cash, the Ertiga car, a mobile phone collectively worth Rs 30.45 lakh was seized by cops and Income Tax officials.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar, Police Inspector Satyawan Mane by APIs Kiran Chaugule, Dilip Chandan, ASI Ramesh Umade and staff including Nrusih Damahe, Devendra Chavhan, Ajay Shende, Ravi Raut, Ashish Kshirsagar, Satish Nimje, Prashant Kodape, Sachin Tumsare, Avinash Thakur and others.