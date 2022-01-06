Crime Branch raids six places, arrests six for selling banned Nylon Manja

Nagpur: UNIT-III of Crime Branch raided six places in Ganeshpeth, Pachpaoli, Nandanvan, Tehsil, and Sakkardara areas and arrested six persons for selling banned Nylon Manja. Cops seized Nylon Manja, thread spools and a motorcycle collectively worth Rs 2.06 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Anil Topre (25), a resident ofTehsil, DhanrajVijay Wangekar (21), a resident of Kumbharpura, Pachpaoli, Sainath Rajesh Maidurkar (20), a resident of Plot No 32, Vrindavan Nagar, Hasanbag, Rohan Tekchand Gaurkar (23), a resident of Teen Khamba, Timki, Varun Kishor Pal (19), a resident of 530, Ashirvad Nagar and Ganesh Pundlik Burde (25), a resident of Topre Vihir locality.

Cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 5 and 15 of Environment Protection Act have been registered against the accused persons at Ganeshpeth, Pachpaoli, Nandanvan, Tehsil, and Sakkardara Police Stations.

In the past 25 days, Crime Branch’s Unit-III had initiated action against 20 persons and seized Nylon Manja valued at Rs 13.17 lakh from them. The seizure was made by PI Pradeep Rayannawar, API Pawan More, WAPI Nerkar and others unders under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (Crime) Roshan Pandit