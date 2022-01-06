Both jabs compulsory for jungle safari in TATR

Nagpur: Keeping the whopping rise in COVID-19 cases in Vidarbha in mind, the management of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) has decided that tourists wanting to undertake jungle safari must have both jabs of vaccine. TATR management in a press release stated, “Tourists, guides, Gypsy drivers, nature experts, gate manager and employees must have both jabs of vaccine.

Otherwise, the management will not allow any one inside the forest area. The double dose means, people who took the second dose at least 15 days ago and those who have not been able to take the vaccine so far due to some medical complication, and they have medical certificate, will be allowed for safari. Children below 15 years of age will also be allowed for the safari.

Six persons per family other than driver and guide will be allowed in a Gypsy while for others, four person per Gypsy with driver and guide will be allowed. The jungle safari in core will be closed on Tuesdays and for buffer area the safari will be closed on Wednesdays. Visitors must maintain social distancing at all entry gates and everyone must use mask and sanitizer.

To avoid rush at gates, the management has decided to keep 15 ft distance between two vehicles. Thermal scanning of every individual at gates is compulsory and those having fever and cough will not be allowed inside the forest area. Dumping of used masks, face shield, plastic bottle, wrappers etc in jungle area is strictly prohibited.