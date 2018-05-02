Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll

Nagpur: In view of State Assembly elections, the Crime Branch in association with Anti-Encroachment Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted a series of raids on illegal roadside liquor stalls and other eateries indulging in anti-social activities during the poll period.

Action was taken agaisnt such shops in Immamwada, Ajni, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Hudkeshwar police jurisdictions on Thursday night.

During the raid, special squad of Crime Branch Unit 4 comprising PI Satyawan Mane, APIs Dilip Chandan, Kiran Chogale, PSI Ramesh Umathe, Constables Devendra Chauhan, Sachin Tumsare, Shrikant Marwade cracked down on the roadside shops dealing in illegal liquor and eateries and booked their owners. Besides, Crime Branch also raided a Motha Tajbagh based pan shop belonging to notorious goon Abu Khan’s relatives.

The drive was supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.

