Crime Branch nabs 3 chain snatchers, unearth 6 cases of robberies

Nagpur: In a major success, Crime Branch nabbed three chain snatchers who had robbed an elderly woman of gold chain in Zingabai Takli area on Thursday afternoon. The accused had later also robbed a man of his mobile phone and cash Rs 5,000 under Jaripatka police jurisdiction. Cops have recovered 2 tola gold chain worth Rs 30,000, a mobile phone and also seized Activa moped used in the crime. Interestingly, the vehicle was stolen earlier at same day of crime.

With the arrest of the accused, cops have unearthed six cases of robberies.

The names of the accused were given as Krushna alias Golu Suresh Bokade (24), a resident of Itwari, Pappu Shyamlaal Burde (21), a resident of Pachpaoli and Rakesh Ganesh Hedau (24), Nanga Putla Chowk.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane said that the accused trio riding on an Activa moped had approached a 60-year-old complainant, Asha Gajanan Banait, a resident of Kale Layout, Plotb No. 5, near Anjanabai Sabhagruha, Zingabai Takli around 4.30 pm on Thursday. Asha was sitting on a NMC bench along with her grandson. The accused trio asked Asha about Godhni Road address. While Asha was elaborating on the route to reach the address, the accused snatched her gold chain and fled the spot on their Activa before she could raise an alarm.

The accused trio also robbed one Aamir Haq of his mobile phone and cash within hour.

Soon after receiving complaint in this connection, the sleuths of Crime Branch scanned the CCTV footage and managed to nab all the accused by the night. All the accused were booked under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and placed under arrest.

ACP (Crime) Kishore Jadhav and Senior PI (Crime) Hivare were also present in the press conference. Two of the arrested accused were presented before media while the third accused was in police custody remand.