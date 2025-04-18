Crime Branch Cracks Wathoda Burglary, Three Arrested with Stolen Valuables

Advertisement



Nagpur : In a swift and successful operation, Unit 4 of the Crime Branch, Nagpur, has arrested three suspects involved in a house burglary that took place on April 14, 2025, in the Wathoda area. The police have recovered stolen property worth ₹3.64 lakh, including cash and gold and silver ornaments. The operation has been widely appreciated for its promptness and precision.

According to police reports, the burglary occurred at Plot No. 100, Navnath Nagar, under Wathoda Police Station limits. The victim, Vitthalrao Ramkrushnaji Dabre (65), was away attending a wedding with his family when the break-in happened between 1:30 PM and 2:57 PM. The burglars broke the central lock and door latches and looted valuables from a bedroom cupboard, including ₹5 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments—totaling a loss of ₹7.93 lakh.

Gold Rate 18 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,900 /- Gold 22 KT 89,200 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A case was registered at Wathoda Police Station under Sections 305(A) and 331(3) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified suspects. Given the gravity of the crime, the Crime Branch Unit 4 initiated an investigation using technical surveillance and confidential sources.

The arrested accused are:

Mohammad Jagir Mohammad Shahid (27), resident of near Samosa Ground, Tajbagh, Nagpur

Sheikh Shoaib Sheikh Mehfooz (22), resident of Chikhli Chowk, Kalamna, Nagpur

Sheikh Tanveer Sheikh Ibrahim (22), resident of Azad Colony, Bada Tajbagh, Nagpur

During interrogation, the three suspects confessed to the crime. The police recovered stolen goods worth ₹3,64,130 from them, including cash and precious ornaments. The trio has been handed over to Wathoda Police for further investigation, which remains ongoing.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and Joint Commissioner (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The core investigation team included Police Inspector Kamalakar Gaddime, Sub-Inspector Avinash Jayabhaye, and staff members Yuvananad Kadu, Abhishek Shaniware, Nilesh Dhone, Nazir Sheikh, Ajay Yadav, Roshan Tiwari, Nitin Verma, Mahesh, and Laxman Kalamkar, who worked tirelessly to crack the case.

Amid rising cases of house burglaries in the city, this swift and effective action by the Crime Branch comes as a major relief to citizens.

Advertisement