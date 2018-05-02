Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 1 of City Police arrested a 27-year old man involved in Rs 5 lakh theft at a construction company based in Abhaynkar Nagar on January 7, 2010. The arrested accused incidentally is husband of a woman working the company. Cops have recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 3.62 lakh from the arrested accused.

The accused has been identified as Nikhil Neelkanth Thakre (27), resident of Plot No. 25, Shesh Nagar.

According to details, the complainant, Lekhraj Mahadeo Bhoyar (33), resident of Plot No. 163, near Sarveshwar Mandir, Dattatray Nagar, told Bajaj Nagar police that he runs a construction company named AICD Infraventure Pvt Ltd situated at Abhyankar Nagar. In January, 2020, he had given cash Rs 4.93 lakh to cashier and had asked him to keep the money in company’s Godrej digital locker. However, when Lekhraj came to company on January 7, he found the office door open and the locker containing cash Rs 4.96 lakh missing. Dhantoli police had registerted a case and started probe.

During the investigation being done by Crime Branch Unit 1 Senior PI Mukhtar Sheikh, the police tean scanned CCTV and COC footages and found the accused at Shrikrishna Nagar Square as last location. Subsequently, cops dug out information regarding employees working in the construction company and their addresses. Cops kept a watch in Shesh Nagar and noticed the suspect riding a black-silver coloured Scooty moped (MH-31/CD 5634). Cops intercepted him and detained him for questioning. Following intense interrogation, the accused identified himself as Nikhil Neelkanth Thakre and told police that his wife works in AICD Infraventure Pvt Ltd. Nikhil knew the keys of the company office are with his wife. On January 7, 2020, Nikhil removed the keys from wife’s purse slyly and decamped with the locker containing the cash. Nikhil committed the theft as he was burdened with loans taken from people and wanted to repay them.

After Nikhil’s arrest, cops have recovered the locker of the company, cash Rs 3.41 lakh, Scooty moped worth Rs 20,000, mobile phone worth Rs 1000 and other valuables collectively worth Rs 3.62 lakh from his possession.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Mukhtar Sheikh, API Ganesh Pawar, constables Shatrughna Kadu, Prakash Wankhede, Kishore Mahant, Datta Bagul, Naresh Sahare, Santoshsingh Thakur, Vinod Meshra, NPCs Ravindra Barai, Arun Chandne, Ashish Deore, Ashish Thakre, Mangesh Madavi, Pritam Thakur, drivers Yogesh Selokar, Bablu Michael under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.