Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth

Nagpur: Following two-months long probe, in the missing and murder case of Pardi based youth, the sleuths of Crime Branch on Monday cracked the case by arresting group of three accused.

Monesh Bhagwat Thakare was brutally murdered on November 27, 2019 by accused Akshay Yevle (25), Amol alias Vicky Shrichand Hirapure (25) by sharp-edged weapons and set the body ablaze using petrol under Pardi police in the night. The duo came back next day to check on the body. However, as the body just took half burn, they called up their accomplice Nilesh Dayanand Aagre (19) and took the body to Jamtha and dumped the body.

According to police sources, the accused Akshay and Amol met in jail. The duo had a common enemy Vinod Wagh. Following which they made a plan to eliminate him. After coming out from Central Jail, they duo launched the manhunt of Vinod, but never found him. It when they came across his close aide Thakare. The duo got him drunk and murdered him.

Unit 5 of the Crime Branch comprising PI Vinod Patil, API Amol Kachore, PSIs Prakash Bhalavi, Shriwas Mishra, constables Sunil Chaudhary, Ravindra Raut, Pankaj Lande, Vijay Yadav and Utkarsh Raut made the break through under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police, Dr Nilesh Bharne and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gajanan Rajmane.