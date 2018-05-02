Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 20th, 2019

Two arrested, one booked for man’s murder in Kamptee

Nagpur: The Unit 3 of the Crime Branch arrested two persons and booked one in the connection of the murder of a man whose body was found in a well behind Novotel Hotel, Kamptee Road on July 15.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Mateen alias Majeed Wald Zakir Mateen (30), a resident of Malegaon village in Akola district. Cops have booked accused identified as Mahesh alias Mukesh Bhaiyyalal Khare (29), a resident of Rajeev Nagar and Sheikh Salman Abdul Raheem Sheikh (25), a resident of Bharat Town, new Yerkheda.

Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, DCP Gajanan Rajmane told media, that Matin would sell kulfi to earn livelihood. Matin had met accused duo five years back at Yakub Baba Dargah behind Novotel Hostel. Owing to his long friendship lend money to Mahesh. However, when Mahesh didn’t returned money after considerable about of time. Matin started threatening and abusing him on the regular basis. Following which Mahesh decided to eliminate Matin and also rope in Salman and one unidentified accused into the crime. The trio took him the isolated place behind Novotel and stoned him to death on July 13. Later the trio dumped the body into the well.

The incident came to fore on July 15, when a security guard went to answer nature’s call and stumbled upon the dead body. The spot falls under the jurisdiction of Old Kamptee police. Around 8 am on Sunday, the guard found the body and passed on the information to others, around half an hour later, another security guard also went to spot but didn’t find any dead body.

The matter was informed to Police Control Room upon which a team of Old Kamptee police station reached the spot with a sniffer dogs as reports stated that body was noticed by one guard but later it disappeared. The dog took the cops to a nearby well and in it the cops noticed the floating body. The body was fished out.

