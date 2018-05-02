Crime Branch arrest youth with pistol

Nagpur: Unit No. 1 of Crime Branch arrested a youth with a pistol and two live cartridges from Ajni area on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Yash alias Bibi Anil Patil (21), a resident of New Kailas Nagar, Ajni.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch raided at the house of Patil and arrested him with a pistol and two live cartridges. A police official said that Patil was history-sheeter goon.

He will be interrogated to known the sources of the fire-arm, the official said. An offence under Sections 3, 25 of Arms Act was registered at Ajni police station against Patil.

Under the guidance of DCP Detection Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar, the arrest was made by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khandekar, APIs Ganesh Pawar, Sanket Choudhary and staff including Vasanta Choure, Vinod Meshram, Santosh Thakur, PrakashWankhade, Datta Bagul, Naresh Sahare, Satrughna Kadu, Ashish Thakre, Ravindra Barai, Ashish Deore, Arun Chandane, Rahul Ingole, Mangesh Madavi, Sushil Shriwas, Pritam Thakur, Nilesh Wadekar and Yogesh Selokar..