Ajni cops bust hookah parlour in Swarajya Colony

Nagpur: Ajni Police busted a hookah parlour operating at Swarajya Colony in Ajni Police Station area and arrested two persons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Sunny Mahendra Wankhede (21), a resident of Building No 8/3, Wanjari Nagar Marg, Swarajya Colony, near HP Petrol Pump and Harshit Narendra Gupta (21), a resident of Plot No 75, Pannase Layout, near Ganesh Lawn, Sonegaon.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of Sunny Wankhede and found him smoking hookah with Harshit Gupta. The accused were running the hookah den at their house, the police said. The accused have been booked under Sections 4, 21, 4 (a), 21 (a) of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Hookah material was also seized from their possession. Under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Vivek Masal, ACP Dr. Vijay Marathe, the arrest was made by Sr PI P G Rayannawar, PI Ganesh Jamdar, PSI N T Fad, ASI Subhash Thakre and staff including Khemraj Patil, Manoj Neware, Vikas Ingale, Tejrao Ingole, Devchand Thote, Hansaraj Pauljhagade, Rupesh Sabalkar, Neha Bajpei and others