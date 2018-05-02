Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March

Nagpur: Today on Saturday Route March,as envisaged by CP Nagpur Police B K Upadhyay and conducted Under DCP Zone II Vinita S along with ACP Sadar Rekha B,Sr PI Sadar Mahesh Bansode, RCP, Divisional Striking,Officers and Staff of Sadar PS where cops marched despite heavy rains was made special by claps and cheers of people who were clapping and thanking them.

Police too reciprocated by clapping and thanking people for Staying home,following rules and helping police.

Watch Video :