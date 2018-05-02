Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 4th, 2020

    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March

    Nagpur: Today on Saturday Route March,as envisaged by CP Nagpur Police B K Upadhyay and conducted Under DCP Zone II Vinita S along with ACP Sadar Rekha B,Sr PI Sadar Mahesh Bansode, RCP, Divisional Striking,Officers and Staff of Sadar PS where cops marched despite heavy rains was made special by claps and cheers of people who were clapping and thanking them.

    Police too reciprocated by clapping and thanking people for Staying home,following rules and helping police.

    Watch Video :

    Happening Nagpur
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Nagpur Crime News
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    महाराष्ट्रात अखंडित व सुरळीत वीजपुरवठा ठेवण्यासाठी तातडीच्या उपाययोजना करण्याचे ऊर्जामंत्र्यांनी दिले प्रधान ऊर्जा सचिवांना निर्देश
    महाराष्ट्रात अखंडित व सुरळीत वीजपुरवठा ठेवण्यासाठी तातडीच्या उपाययोजना करण्याचे ऊर्जामंत्र्यांनी दिले प्रधान ऊर्जा सचिवांना निर्देश
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    Hindi News
    अंधकार मे एकता कि रोशनी जलाकर देश का हौसला बढाये : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    अंधकार मे एकता कि रोशनी जलाकर देश का हौसला बढाये : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    गोंदिया में कोरोना वायरस को रोकने के लिए कलस्टर रोकथाम प्रणाली लागू
    गोंदिया में कोरोना वायरस को रोकने के लिए कलस्टर रोकथाम प्रणाली लागू
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No New Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No New Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    Featured News
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Trending In Nagpur
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    Coronavirus Update Nagpur : मरकजहून आलेला रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : नागपुरात बाधितांची संख्या १७
    Coronavirus Update Nagpur : मरकजहून आलेला रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : नागपुरात बाधितांची संख्या १७
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Public Health Department of Maharashtra launches COVID-19 Helpline on WhatsApp
    Public Health Department of Maharashtra launches COVID-19 Helpline on WhatsApp
    WCL contributes Rs.1.5 crores for providing food to homeless
    WCL contributes Rs.1.5 crores for providing food to homeless
    Video: NMC Chief directs officials to boost primary health system in Nagpur
    Video: NMC Chief directs officials to boost primary health system in Nagpur
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या आत्मिक आवाहनाला साद द्या : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या आत्मिक आवाहनाला साद द्या : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145