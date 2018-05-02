Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Creating excellence more important than marks, says Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asked educationists to create excellence among students rather than having a classroom system geared towards
scoring marks in exams.

He was addressing the ‘International Principals’ Education Conference 2019′ here.

“Classroom education is not everything, though it has its importance. But the classroom is for real-time experience and how it can be taken forward to a conclusion,” Bhagwat said.

“Nowadays, marksheets and marks have become more important due to competition. Doing this (giving predominance to marks) is not education. We need to create people through excellence,” he said.

