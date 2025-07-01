Crackdown: Nagpur’s Zone-1 crime nosedives by 50%, 120 notorious goons banished

Serious crimes like murders, thefts, and robberies have reduced significantly. Daily raids are being conducted against illegal activities, including gambling dens, liquor mafias, drug peddlers, hookah parlours, and scrap dealers

Nagpur: A sustained crackdown on criminal elements under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Police Commissionerate’s Zone-1 has led to a remarkable decline in serious offences, with crime rates dropping by more than 50% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Zone-1 comprises six police stations — Wadi, MIDC, Hingna, Pratap Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, and Sonegaon. According to official data, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani, a series of stringent preventive actions and targeted operations have brought crime under control in this zone, which was previously witnessing a steady rise in offences.

The comparative data reveals a significant fall in key crime categories from January to June 2025 as against the corresponding period in 2024:

DCP Matani, soon after taking charge, launched a large-scale preventive operation to curb violent crimes, property offences, and organised criminal activities. The operation aimed to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2024 Assembly elections and religious festivals.

In a first-of-its-kind crackdown in Nagpur, police have externed 120 repeat offenders and gang members from city and rural limits for two years. Authorities also initiated strict action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against five habitual offenders, who have been detained for one year.

Two members of organised crime gangs have been prosecuted under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal code, which grants police enhanced preventive powers.

Strict surveillance and community policing

To maintain law and order during religious events and public celebrations, preventive action under Section 163 of the BNS was initiated against 108 individuals. Police also invoked Sections 126, 128, and 129 of the BNS to impose restrictions on 749 offenders, including those released on bail but found disturbing social peace.

Further, police have intensified foot patrols, combing operations, and regular checks in crime-prone areas. Suspects’ homes are being searched, their movements monitored, and informant networks activated to track externed criminals violating restrictions. Daily raids are being conducted against illegal activities, including gambling dens, liquor mafias, drug peddlers, hookah parlours, and scrap dealers.

Awareness campaigns in schools

Under the “Police Uncle, Police Didi” initiative, officers are visiting schools and colleges daily to educate minors on safety, including the crucial awareness about good touch and bad touch, and other preventive aspects of child safety.

The aggressive preventive strategy, backed by legal provisions under the new criminal code, has led to a sharp decline in crimes across Zone-1. Notably, serious crimes like murders, thefts, and robberies have reduced significantly, bringing a sense of safety to residents.

DCP Matani has assured that the crackdown on criminals will continue with the same intensity to maintain peace and order across Nagpur’s Zone-1.