Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Crabs caused leakage: Min Tanaji Sawant on dam breach

Maharashtra water conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people, was due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causing leakage.

“There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate,” Sawant told media persons in Mumbai

On being asked if the construction was weak, the minister said that he came to know the shoddy construction work from the farmers and villagers of the area.

National Disaster Response Force has recovered 18 dead bodies so far from the dam, which breached in Ratnagiri district on June 3, creating a flood-like situation downstream.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team under a secretary rank official.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty
Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty
Maharashtra News
स्वामी विवेकानंदाना अभिवादन करून पुण्यतिथी साजरी
स्वामी विवेकानंदाना अभिवादन करून पुण्यतिथी साजरी
कामठी नगर परीषद विरोधी नगरसेवकांचे एक दिवसीय सांकेतिक उपोषण
कामठी नगर परीषद विरोधी नगरसेवकांचे एक दिवसीय सांकेतिक उपोषण
Hindi News
केन्द्रीय बजटः 2 करोड़ तक टैक्स में कोई बदलाव नहीं, अमीरों पर बढ़ाया बोझ
केन्द्रीय बजटः 2 करोड़ तक टैक्स में कोई बदलाव नहीं, अमीरों पर बढ़ाया बोझ
सोना, पेट्रोल, डीजल, तंबाकू सबकुछ महंगा
सोना, पेट्रोल, डीजल, तंबाकू सबकुछ महंगा
Trending News
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home
Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home
Featured News
With ₹100 crore for Futala beautification Fadnavis clears ₹1,530 crore projects for Nagpur
With ₹100 crore for Futala beautification Fadnavis clears ₹1,530 crore projects for Nagpur
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
केन्द्रीय बजटः 2 करोड़ तक टैक्स में कोई बदलाव नहीं, अमीरों पर बढ़ाया बोझ
केन्द्रीय बजटः 2 करोड़ तक टैक्स में कोई बदलाव नहीं, अमीरों पर बढ़ाया बोझ
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
सोना, पेट्रोल, डीजल, तंबाकू सबकुछ महंगा
सोना, पेट्रोल, डीजल, तंबाकू सबकुछ महंगा
इनकम टैक्स देने वालों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान,अब पैन कार्ड होना जरूरी नहीं है
इनकम टैक्स देने वालों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान,अब पैन कार्ड होना जरूरी नहीं है
कंपनियों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान
कंपनियों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान
नए सिक्कों की सीरीज लाएगी सरकार
नए सिक्कों की सीरीज लाएगी सरकार
NRI के लिए सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान
NRI के लिए सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान
Budget 2019: महिलाओं के लिए अलग से ऐलान
Budget 2019: महिलाओं के लिए अलग से ऐलान
स्टैंड अप इंडिया के तहत हर किसी को मिलेगा लाभ, हर किसी को मिलेगा घर…
स्टैंड अप इंडिया के तहत हर किसी को मिलेगा लाभ, हर किसी को मिलेगा घर…
जानिए रेलवे को बजट में क्या मिला, क्या नहीं
जानिए रेलवे को बजट में क्या मिला, क्या नहीं
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145