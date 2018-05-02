Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

CR Nagpur Division’s Vaishnavi Bhale wins gold medal in Badminton Championship

Nagpur: Vaishnavi Vikas Bhale, working as Ticket Examiner in Commercial Department of Nagpur Division of Central Railway has clinched gold medal in Women’s Doubles event in 67th Inter-State Railway Badminton Championship held in New Delhi.

The event was organised at Karnalsingh Stadium, Pahadganj, from July 29 to August 2, 2019. Vaishnavi also won silver medal in Women’s Singles event as well as Team Event.

In the 67th Inter-State Railway Badminton Championship, all badminton players of Indian Railways had taken part.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Somesh Kumar felicitated Vaishnavi Bhale by presenting her a memento and wished her bright future. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishnath Patil, Assistant Commercial Manager H K Behera and office-bearers of Divisional Sports Association, Nagpur Division, were also present on the occasion.

