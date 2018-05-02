Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 16th, 2021

    CR cancels pairs of Nagpur-Pune trains due to poor response in Covid time

    Nagpur: With the Covid-19 wreaking havoc in Nagpur, the number of people planning train travel has dwindled sharply. Owing to poor response from travellers, the Railways has cancelled the running of six pairs of train ex-Pune to Nagpur and Amravati region.

    After studying the ticket booking, Railways decided to suspend few trains and deploy them on other routes where demand is outstripping the supply, especially ex-Mumbai to various Eastern states and Northern states.

    A communication from Central Railway said that four pairs of trains on Pune-NagpurPune route have been suspended for varying periods till April end or first week of May.

    These trains are 02041 Pune-Nagpur (from April 15 to 29) and 02042 NagpurPune (April 16 to 30th); 02239 Pune-Ajni (April 17 to May 1) and 02240 Ajni-Pune (April 18 to May 2); 02117 Pune-Amravati (April 21 to 28) and 02118 Amravati-Pune (April 22 to 29); 02035 Pune-Nagpur (April 16 to 29) and 02036 Nagpur-Pune (April 17 to May 1); 01137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad (April 21 to 28) and 01138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur (April 22 to 28), 0223 Pune-Ajni (April 23 to 30).

    The Central Railway was running a number of trains on Nagpur-Pune route owing to huge demand. Also since these trains used to run through Vidarbha region they catered to demand in other smaller towns in the region.

    The presence of people from Vidarbha in Pune has increased manifold and that explains the rising demand on the route. But with an outbreak of pandemic now the travellers are switching over to personal vehicles and avoiding travel by railways.

    Similarly, in Gujarat also, the second wave has wreaked havoc and daily positive cases are rising. Since the city has a large number of people from Gujarati community the direct service used to receive good patronage. But the virus has disrupted the normal travel routine.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Panicky Nagpurians mob NMC centres for RTPCR test
    Panicky Nagpurians mob NMC centres for RTPCR test
    CR cancels pairs of Nagpur-Pune trains due to poor response in Covid time
    CR cancels pairs of Nagpur-Pune trains due to poor response in Covid time
    Police effect: Ever buzzing Mominpura wears a rare, dreadful look
    Police effect: Ever buzzing Mominpura wears a rare, dreadful look
    3 con men dupe company owner of Rs 71 lakh in scrap deal
    3 con men dupe company owner of Rs 71 lakh in scrap deal
    DCP Lohit Matani restricts unnecessary vehicular movements in Zone 3
    DCP Lohit Matani restricts unnecessary vehicular movements in Zone 3
    Pervert man rapes neighbour’s 9-yr old daughter in Nandanvan
    Pervert man rapes neighbour’s 9-yr old daughter in Nandanvan
    Coordination between Industry and Local administration to fight COVID
    Coordination between Industry and Local administration to fight COVID
    Cops bust Remdesivir racket; apprehend 3, seize 15 vials
    Cops bust Remdesivir racket; apprehend 3, seize 15 vials
    Man commits suicide in Wathoda
    Man commits suicide in Wathoda
    तालुकात एकुण २२४ लोकांचे लसीकरण कर०यात आले
    तालुकात एकुण २२४ लोकांचे लसीकरण कर०यात आले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145