CR cancels pairs of Nagpur-Pune trains due to poor response in Covid time

Nagpur: With the Covid-19 wreaking havoc in Nagpur, the number of people planning train travel has dwindled sharply. Owing to poor response from travellers, the Railways has cancelled the running of six pairs of train ex-Pune to Nagpur and Amravati region.

After studying the ticket booking, Railways decided to suspend few trains and deploy them on other routes where demand is outstripping the supply, especially ex-Mumbai to various Eastern states and Northern states.

A communication from Central Railway said that four pairs of trains on Pune-NagpurPune route have been suspended for varying periods till April end or first week of May.

These trains are 02041 Pune-Nagpur (from April 15 to 29) and 02042 NagpurPune (April 16 to 30th); 02239 Pune-Ajni (April 17 to May 1) and 02240 Ajni-Pune (April 18 to May 2); 02117 Pune-Amravati (April 21 to 28) and 02118 Amravati-Pune (April 22 to 29); 02035 Pune-Nagpur (April 16 to 29) and 02036 Nagpur-Pune (April 17 to May 1); 01137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad (April 21 to 28) and 01138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur (April 22 to 28), 0223 Pune-Ajni (April 23 to 30).

The Central Railway was running a number of trains on Nagpur-Pune route owing to huge demand. Also since these trains used to run through Vidarbha region they catered to demand in other smaller towns in the region.

The presence of people from Vidarbha in Pune has increased manifold and that explains the rising demand on the route. But with an outbreak of pandemic now the travellers are switching over to personal vehicles and avoiding travel by railways.

Similarly, in Gujarat also, the second wave has wreaked havoc and daily positive cases are rising. Since the city has a large number of people from Gujarati community the direct service used to receive good patronage. But the virus has disrupted the normal travel routine.



