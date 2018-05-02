CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen

Nagpur: Determined to smash crime in the Second Capital, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has ordered cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen. The businessmen have not renewed their arms licences for years are especially under radar of city police. Also, the record businessmen involved in any crime and having links with anti-social elements is being scanned and their arms licences would be cancelled.

According to reports, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the Arms and Ammunition Branch of city police to issue show cause notices to the ‘tainted’ businessmen and revoke arms licences granted to them.

The top police boss on Thursday held hearing on the problems in connection with arms licences at Civil Lines-based Police Gymkhana. At the hearing, 60 arms licences were granted on the spot while dealing with 258 issues of old and new arms licences. At the same time, the CP ordered show cause notices to eight persons holding arms licences. Similarly, 15 new arms licences were cancelled at the hearing.

Whereas some police personnel were issued new licences for arms, application od some lawyers were rejected on the spot. There were some people who wanted to sale or transfer their arms licences. In a relief to the senior citizens, the police chief ordered the concerned officials to visit their residences and resolve the problems of arm licences pending since long.

Over 2200 arms licence holders in city:

There are over 2200 arms licence holders in Nagpur including people hailing from Punjab, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states. It was for the first time that all the issues and problems concerning arms licences were resolved transparently by the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.