Covid vaccine phase 1 trial on healthy people

Press conference by AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria: “Phase 1 of the vaccine trail will be done on healthy people aged 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity. A total of 1125 samples have been collected of which 375 will be studied in first phase and in second phase 750 people will be recruited between 12-65 years.

“If you look at the data from Southeast Asia, not just India, the mortality rate is much lower than what happened in Italy and Spain or what is happening in the United States,” Dr Guleria said.

India saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally past the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Dr Guleria added that certain areas have hit their peak. “Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. Certain areas have yet to reach the peak. Cases are increasing in certain states. They will reach the peak a little later.”

The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day. The data updated at 8 am on Monday showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 11,18,043.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the 10-lakh mark. There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 62.61 per cent. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.