Covid vaccine by Oct/Nov 2020: Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is hopeful of developing a COVID-19 vaccine by October/November this year, its CEO Adar Poonawala said on Wednesday. It has partnered with bio-pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford. It has also got the DCGI’s go-ahead to manufacture its own indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine.

Poonawalla, during an interaction with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video conference, expressed optimism that the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by October-November this year and the next phase of the trial can start in mid-August in India.

According to a press note released by the Chief Minister’s Office here, Poonawalla has informed that the Oxford University vaccine has shown promising results in the first phase trial. “In India, the next phase trial will start in mid-August and the vaccine will be ready by October-November this year,” he was seen saying in a video clip released by the CMO.

Poonawala further said that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the state government can be in touch with each other and carry forward the collaboration once the vaccines are cleared and ready. Patnaik expressed happiness that the SII has partnered with Oxford University to develop the COVID vaccine.