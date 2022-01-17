Covid vaccination for 12-14 age-group likely to start from March

New Delhi: Chairman of India’s COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora has said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme for the 12-14 age group is expected to begin by February-end.

Dr Arora told ToI that the aim of the government is to complete the Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 age bracket with the first dose by January-end and also start inoculating the particular teenagers’ group with the second dose from the first week of February.

“We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March,” the NTAGI chief said.

The vaccination against coronavirus for children in the age group of 15-18 years kickstarted on January 3, 2022. It may be noted that the children in the age group have been actively participating in the vaccination process. On Day 1 of the drive, 42,06,433 children were inoculated.

Meanwhile, the national vaccination campaign against Covid completed 1 year of vaccine drive on January 16, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted all the individuals associated with the vaccination drive. Pm Modi lauded doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for the vaccination drive. India’s vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19, the PM said.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya released a commemorative postal stamp on the COVID-19 vaccine to mark the first anniversary of India’s national Covid vaccination program.

The health minister confirmed that 70 per cent of India’s adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 93 per cent received the first jab.

The Indian government started the first phase of the Covid vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. The second phase of the inoculation drive began on March 1 — for all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities. On May 1, the Centre opened the vaccination program for all adults.