Covid restrictions imposed again in Nagpur over Delta plus worry
Nagpur: In view of cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in Maharashtra, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced level 3 restrictions in Nagpur city with curbs on various activities. The order was issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act 2005, and also other relevant laws/rules.
With the issuance of order by NMC, restrictions apply again in Nagpur city from Monday. Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and take aways and home deliveries after that, the NMC notification said. Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity, the order said. Level 3 curbs will be minimum and if they have to be lowered the Disaster Management Authority will take a call, it said. Violation of the order would attract penal action as per the laws, said the NMC notification.
- According to the NMC order, malls, theatres will be totally closed.
- Restaurants with 50% dining capacity will be open till 4 pm on week days (Monday to Friday). Afterwards, take aways and home deliveries only.
- Public places/open ground/walk/cycling only from 5 am to 9 am everyday.
- Office attendance including Government and private – 50%.
- Sports: 5 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm (outdoors only).
- Shooting: Bubble, no movement outside after 5 pm.
- Gatherings: With 50% capacity of hall or 50 people till 4 pm week days. Duration only for 3 hours.
- Marriages: With 50% capacity of hall or 50 people till 4 pm.
- Assembly of people till 5 pm and Curfew after 5 pm.
- Gyms, saloons, beauty parlours, spa, wellness centres: Till 4 pm, 50% capacity, No AC
- Public Transport buses: 100 without standing.
- Cargo movement (Maximum 3 persons, driver/cleaner/helper or any other three persons) for whole rules for passengers apply: Regular.
- Inter-ditsrict travel for passengers either by private cars/taxis/buses/long distance trains: Regular except if moving with any stoppage in level 5, wherein passenger E-pass is a must.
- Manufacturing: Regular with no retsrictions.