Covid restrictions imposed again in Nagpur over Delta plus worry

Nagpur: In view of cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in Maharashtra, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced level 3 restrictions in Nagpur city with curbs on various activities. The order was issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act 2005, and also other relevant laws/rules.

With the issuance of order by NMC, restrictions apply again in Nagpur city from Monday. Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days. Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and take aways and home deliveries after that, the NMC notification said. Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity, the order said. Level 3 curbs will be minimum and if they have to be lowered the Disaster Management Authority will take a call, it said. Violation of the order would attract penal action as per the laws, said the NMC notification.