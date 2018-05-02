Covid deaths drop to 5 in Nagpur, district reports 81 fresh cases

Nagpur: The district reported 81 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and five fatalities —lowest toll in the in last 24-hours. In the day, total 322 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,64,434.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 36 were from rural areas and 42 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, two were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while Nagpur rural once again registered zero death.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,088 while the number of deaths rose to 8,978.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 2,676 including asymptomatic cases.