Covid crises: “Ashamed to be part of nasty, evil society,” says Nagpur HC

Nagpur: Mincing no words in deprecating callous and negligent conduct of the authorities in complying with its directions to supply 10,000 Remdesivir vials to Nagpur, the High Court on Wednesday blasted the authorities while refusing to adjourn the hearing unless the order of April 19 directing State to supply 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injection was complied with.

A division bench consisting of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice S M Modak made their displeasure quite clear over tone and tenor of the affidavits filed by FDA and district administration virtually washing their hands and passing the buck to pharmaceutical companies denying existence of any State-level panel. After perusing the same, the High Court found that both the affidavits were contradictory.

“Our hearts bleed for the hapless patients. All of us are spending sleepless nights. With folded hands we request officials to join this fight against deadly virus.” These moving words by Justice Shukre at the end of a marathon hearing moved everybody present in the High Court auditorium.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Commissioner; Ravindra Thakare, District Collector; and Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner; also responded equally graciously and spontaneously assuring the High Court to do their best to help the patients and healthcare system in this collective fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

While the hearing witnessed several sharp remarks from the bench, the judges made it very clear that they were not after credit or trying to blame anyone.

“Ultimately, we will have to find way to provide some succour to patients and citizens eagerly waiting for some positive news from this hearing,” the High Court noted.

Medical fraternity represented by Dr Anil Laddhad, Dr Anup Marar expressed their deep gratitude towards the High Court while describing the hearing as “historic and unprecedented.



