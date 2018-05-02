Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 23rd, 2020

    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive

    Nagpur: Cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) continued to surge on Saturday. In three new cases, a beggar, a pregnant woman from Teka and aDahegaon based man, who returned from Mumbai in a truck reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease. This has sparked anxiety, among both citizens as well as administration.

    Though, as many as 332 patients have successfully treated with the disease while seven person have also succumbed to the global pandemic.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 35
    गोंदिया में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 35
    गोंदिया: शराब दुकानों के नियम आदेश में भी मामूली परिवर्तन , नया आर्डर जारी
    गोंदिया: शराब दुकानों के नियम आदेश में भी मामूली परिवर्तन , नया आर्डर जारी
    Trending News
    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive
    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Featured News
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive
    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145