Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive

Nagpur: Cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) continued to surge on Saturday. In three new cases, a beggar, a pregnant woman from Teka and aDahegaon based man, who returned from Mumbai in a truck reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease. This has sparked anxiety, among both citizens as well as administration.

Though, as many as 332 patients have successfully treated with the disease while seven person have also succumbed to the global pandemic.