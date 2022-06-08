Covid cases: 41% jump in India, 81% in Maha

India reported 5,233 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 41 per cent more than the previous day, as infections soared sharply in several states.
The surge was led by Maharashtra, which recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, a huge 81 per cent jump and highest since February 18.The state also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said.
The total tally of Covid-19 cases is 4,31,90,282, while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
A total of 5,233 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,715 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent, according to the ministry.