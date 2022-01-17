Covid 3rd Wave: Dharampeth, Laxminagar emerge as hotspots in Nagpur city

Nagpur: The rapidly spreading third wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has already compelled Administration to enforce fresh restrictions in the district. Besides, Covid appropriate behaviour, while testing and tracing are the only ways to contain the spread of virus borne disease. The data tabled by Nagpur Administration suggests that Dharampeth and Laxminagar Zones under the Nagpur Municipal limits are the places reporting most number of Covid cases in the city.

Out of around 10,000 cases reported within fortnight of the dawn of the New Year, Dharampeth Zone has reported the highest 2,041 cases followed by Laxminagar Zone with 1,934 cases and Mangalwari Zone at 1,615 cases.

While Satranjipura – hotspot during first wave of Covid-19 – and Lakadganj are the only zones where daily caseload is under 60; other zones are reporting around 100 cases per day.

Notably, most of the international flyers belonged to Dharampeth and Laxminagar Zone. Many cases had remained untraceable for days after their arrival and some even found to have left for other cities, sans nod of local administration.