BE, BTech students to re-appear for missed exam

Nagpur: Students who failed to appear for online winter exam of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University will be given another chance. Online re-examination of the fifth session of 74 subjects of BE and B.Tech has been organized on January 27.

This has been a great relief to hundreds of students who missed the exams. Many could not submit their paper due to various technical hurdles during the online exams. Some papers were submitted automatically, while many papers were not submitted properly. Moreover, many could not even hand over the paper due to lack of network. There was a demand for re-examination of students who could not appear for the exam.

Finally, in this context, the director of the board of examinations and assessment, Dr Prafulla Sable has issued a circular. Accordingly, examinations on various subjects will be held on January 27.