Covid-19: With drop in testing, fresh cases fall to 84 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 84 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. After one death on Sunday, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district in last 24-hours and 66 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 84 cases, 24 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 60 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 632 samples (554 RT-PCR and 88 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,496 (479 rural and 1,017 city).

