Covid-19: With drop in testing, fresh cases fall to 68 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 68 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 95 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 95 cases, 41 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 54 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 583 samples (422 RT-PCR and 161 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,194 (372 rural and 822 city).

