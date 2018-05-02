Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active

Nagpur: Nagpur is certainly gaining brownie points for containing the spread of Coronavirus in the city with the active cases kept tight under control. However, on Wednesday 11 new patients tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases so far to 443. But with the recovery rate speeding up, the number of active patients were reduced to 74 on Wednesday.

A day after a patient from Hawrapeth area tested positive, another patient from the same area reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the area to two. The area was barricaded yesterday, however there was no notification to seal the premises.

The fresh cases that appeared on Wednesday were of the patients quarantined at various facilities in the city. Unfortunately, one death of a patient from Satranjipura was also reported, with which the death toll stands at 9 in the city.