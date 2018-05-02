Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 27th, 2020

    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active

    Nagpur: Nagpur is certainly gaining brownie points for containing the spread of Coronavirus in the city with the active cases kept tight under control. However, on Wednesday 11 new patients tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases so far to 443. But with the recovery rate speeding up, the number of active patients were reduced to 74 on Wednesday.

    A day after a patient from Hawrapeth area tested positive, another patient from the same area reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the area to two. The area was barricaded yesterday, however there was no notification to seal the premises.

    The fresh cases that appeared on Wednesday were of the patients quarantined at various facilities in the city. Unfortunately, one death of a patient from Satranjipura was also reported, with which the death toll stands at 9 in the city.

    Happening Nagpur
    Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat
    Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat
    In pics: First flight takes off from Nagpur, as operation resume after two months
    In pics: First flight takes off from Nagpur, as operation resume after two months
    Nagpur Crime News
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Maharashtra News
    टोळधाड : कृषी विभागाच्या सल्ल्याने उपाययोजना कराव्यात
    टोळधाड : कृषी विभागाच्या सल्ल्याने उपाययोजना कराव्यात
    महावितरण साधणार वेबीनारच्या माध्यमातून संवाद
    महावितरण साधणार वेबीनारच्या माध्यमातून संवाद
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: नक्सलियों के भ्रम का शिकार हुए बिना , पुलिस प्रशासन की मदद करें
    गोंदिया: नक्सलियों के भ्रम का शिकार हुए बिना , पुलिस प्रशासन की मदद करें
    मनपा प्रशासन कर रहा ग़ैरकृतकर्ता बीवीजी का बचाव
    मनपा प्रशासन कर रहा ग़ैरकृतकर्ता बीवीजी का बचाव
    Trending News
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    Featured News
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    टोळधाड : कृषी विभागाच्या सल्ल्याने उपाययोजना कराव्यात
    टोळधाड : कृषी विभागाच्या सल्ल्याने उपाययोजना कराव्यात
    महावितरण साधणार वेबीनारच्या माध्यमातून संवाद
    महावितरण साधणार वेबीनारच्या माध्यमातून संवाद
    पाणी समस्येकरीता झोननिहाय तत्काल बैठकी घ्या
    पाणी समस्येकरीता झोननिहाय तत्काल बैठकी घ्या
    सादिकाबादचा वीज पुरवठा आज बंद राहणार
    सादिकाबादचा वीज पुरवठा आज बंद राहणार
    वेबीनारच्या माध्यमातून महावितरण संवाद साधणार
    वेबीनारच्या माध्यमातून महावितरण संवाद साधणार
    VTA’s suggestion to MSME Minister Gadkari on GECL
    VTA’s suggestion to MSME Minister Gadkari on GECL
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    ” Swapna Madhil Gawa “ A Journey of Sweet Marathi songs live on fb
    ” Swapna Madhil Gawa “ A Journey of Sweet Marathi songs live on fb
    “Hum Dono Do Premi “ A Musical Concert organized Live on fb
    “Hum Dono Do Premi “ A Musical Concert organized Live on fb
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145