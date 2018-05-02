Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 4th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    COVID-19 vaccine will be available by year end, says Trump

    United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed confidence that a vaccine for coronavirus could be available by the end of the year.

    “I think we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year,” Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall.

    “We’ll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later.”

    The number of coronavirus cases in the US has risen to 11,57,687 while the death toll stands at 67,674, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

    At the same time, the global tally of coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.5 million while the fatalities related to the deadly virus have climbed up to 247,306.

    The search for a vaccine for coronavirus infection has already intensified around the globe.

    The European Union has pledged to set up an international medical program to lead the global response to fighting coronavirus with an initial pledge of raising $8 billion to find a vaccine and treatment for the pandemic.

    In Britain, clinical trials have begun of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute.

    Meanwhile, other developers across Europe have also stepped up their works on their own experimental shots against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

    Within the United States, at least 115 vaccine projects are going on in laboratories at companies and research labs, according to a Washington Post report.

    As per a report in Sputnik, at the end of April, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that a vaccine against the coronavirus, when developed, should be universal and available for every individual across the world.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    लॉकडाऊन असूनही वाळू माफियांचा अवैध वाळू उत्खनन जोमात
    लॉकडाऊन असूनही वाळू माफियांचा अवैध वाळू उत्खनन जोमात
    लघुशंकेला गेलेल्या बांधकाम मजुराचा रुग्णालयाच्या बाथरूम मध्येच मृत्यु
    लघुशंकेला गेलेल्या बांधकाम मजुराचा रुग्णालयाच्या बाथरूम मध्येच मृत्यु
    Hindi News
    नागपुर : दो दिन तक हीटवेव की चेतावनी, 44.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचा पारा
    नागपुर : दो दिन तक हीटवेव की चेतावनी, 44.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचा पारा
    गोंदियाः न तुम जीते, न हम हारे.. सांकेतिक धरना खत्म, थोक सब्डी मंडी शुरू
    गोंदियाः न तुम जीते, न हम हारे.. सांकेतिक धरना खत्म, थोक सब्डी मंडी शुरू
    Trending News
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    Featured News
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Trending In Nagpur
    “Mai Shayar To Nahi “ A Online musical concert on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    “Mai Shayar To Nahi “ A Online musical concert on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    नागपुर : दो दिन तक हीटवेव की चेतावनी, 44.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचा पारा
    नागपुर : दो दिन तक हीटवेव की चेतावनी, 44.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचा पारा
    मंत्री नितिन राउत ने कहा, प्रवासी मजदूरों से रेलवे का किराया लेने ठीक नहीं- PM CARES से दें पैसे
    मंत्री नितिन राउत ने कहा, प्रवासी मजदूरों से रेलवे का किराया लेने ठीक नहीं- PM CARES से दें पैसे
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    977 नागरिक घेऊन श्रमिक स्पेशल रेल्वे लखनऊसाठी रवाना
    977 नागरिक घेऊन श्रमिक स्पेशल रेल्वे लखनऊसाठी रवाना
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    लॉकडाऊन-३ मध्ये नागपुरात कुठलिही शिथिलता नाही; मुंबई, पुण्यासाठी असलेले नियम लागू
    लॉकडाऊन-३ मध्ये नागपुरात कुठलिही शिथिलता नाही; मुंबई, पुण्यासाठी असलेले नियम लागू
    Call of Duty : Armed forces applauds corona warriors in Nagpur
    Call of Duty : Armed forces applauds corona warriors in Nagpur
    UMANG Sub area expresses solidarity with CORONA WARRIORS
    UMANG Sub area expresses solidarity with CORONA WARRIORS
    Video: केवल जीवनावश्यक वस्तु की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी ,वाइन शाप, अन्य को अनुमति नहीं: मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Video: केवल जीवनावश्यक वस्तु की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी ,वाइन शाप, अन्य को अनुमति नहीं: मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145