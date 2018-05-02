Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020
    COVID-19 suspects testing -ve to be isolated

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said coronavirus suspects who have tested negative for COVID-19 will now be kept in isolation for 14 days, as per the Centre’s new precautionary advisory.

    Speaking to reporters, Tope said earlier people who tested negative were kept in isolation wards for seven days only.

    “As per the Centres fresh advisory, these patients will be kept in isolation for 14 days. The revised advisory is meant for more safety from the states side,” he said.

    At present, six coronavirus testing laboratories are functional in the state and the government is trying to use them to their optimal capacity, said the minister.

    “I have been told that all the government-run medical colleges across the state will also have testing laboratories from March 27,” he added.

    The number of Covid-19 patients has jumped by 15 in one day, but those without any travel history who got the infections are the close relatives of the coronavirus positive patients, he said. “It is not a community transmission,” he said.

    Asked about citizens crowding roads despite the enforcement of CrPC Section 144, Tope said, “We will have to use force and initiate legal action against violators. We do not want to take such tough decision, as we want to trust people. We expect people to cooperate with us.”

