    Published On : Sat, Mar 13th, 2021

    COVID-19 spurt: Nagpur reports 2,261 fresh cases, 7 deaths in a day

    Nagpur: The sharp rise of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Second Capital of the State continue to anxious District Administration as the Nagpur district on Saturday reported 2,261 fresh cases of the virus borne disease besides seven deaths were attitude by the global pandemic. In the day, total 1022 persons were successfully recovered from the infection.

    With the latest update the total cases have surged to 1,68,250 while the number of deaths have reached 4,447. The sun of 1,48,380 persons have been successfully treated with the Coronavirus in the district.

    It is pertinent to mention that amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21.

    मिशनरी कांशीरामजींचे योगदान आंदोलनकारी कांशीराम : उत्तम शेवडे
    COVID-19 spurt: Nagpur reports 2,261 fresh cases, 7 deaths in a day
    A D.O.S.E. on Exam- Give yourself the best shot at acing the exam – by Raghav Podar – Chairman – Podar Education
    Rajendra Jaiswal won the medal in Dubai IRONMAN 70.3
    Dr Nitin Raut takes COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Platform ticket to cost ₹50 in Nagpur
    शुक्रवारी ६ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    नागपुर जिले में 15,914 लोगों को लगाया टीका
    क्रांतीज्योती सावित्रीबाई फुले पुण्यतिथी निमित्त धंतोली झोन तर्फे अभिवादन
    लसीकरणाची संख्या आणि चाचण्या वाढवून कोरोना नियंत्रणात आणण्यावर भर
