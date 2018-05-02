COVID-19 spurt: Nagpur reports 2,261 fresh cases, 7 deaths in a day

Nagpur: The sharp rise of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Second Capital of the State continue to anxious District Administration as the Nagpur district on Saturday reported 2,261 fresh cases of the virus borne disease besides seven deaths were attitude by the global pandemic. In the day, total 1022 persons were successfully recovered from the infection.

With the latest update the total cases have surged to 1,68,250 while the number of deaths have reached 4,447. The sun of 1,48,380 persons have been successfully treated with the Coronavirus in the district.

It is pertinent to mention that amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21.