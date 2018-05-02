Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days

    Coronavirus infected patients can end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms or date of sampling and if they have no fever for 10 days without getting tested again for COVID-19, according to revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic cases.

    The revised guidelines released by the health ministry reiterated that patients, who are pre-symptomatic or have very mild symptoms, can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence so as to avoid contact with other family members.

    The patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer and should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by surveillance teams.

    “Patient under home isolation will end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms (or date of sampling, for pre-symptomatic cases) and no fever for 10 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over,” the revised guidelines stated.

    This is in line with the new discharge policy for COVID-19 cases released on May 9 by the health ministry stating coronavirus infected patients developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will only have to test negative through RT-PCR test after resolution of symptoms before they are discharged by a hospital.

    Moderate cases of COVID-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not undergo tests before being discharged after the resolution of symptoms.

    Besides, the guidelines reiterated that the caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

    Also, a caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24×7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

    Besides, the guidelines call for downloading the Arogya Setu App on mobile and it should remain active at all times (through bluetooth and Wi-Fi).

    Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms including difficulty in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, mental confusion, developing bluish discolorations of lips/face develop.

    The patient also has to give an undertaking stating being diagnosed as a confirmed/suspect case of COVID-19, he/she has voluntarily undertaken to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period.

    The undertaking also states that the patient is liable to be acted on under the prescribed law for any non-adherence to self-isolation protocol.

    The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,206 and the number of cases climbed to 67,152 on Monday.


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Maharashtra News
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    Hindi News
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    गोंदिया: जिसका कोई नहीं उसका तो खुदा है यारों
    गोंदिया: जिसका कोई नहीं उसका तो खुदा है यारों
    Trending News
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Featured News
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days
    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days
    Trending In Nagpur
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community
    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community
    ‘त्यांना’ हिणवू नका, ‘त्यांच्या’ कुटुंबाला आधार द्या…!
    ‘त्यांना’ हिणवू नका, ‘त्यांच्या’ कुटुंबाला आधार द्या…!
    बुद्ध जयंती के अवसर पर गर्जना जनक्रांति संघटन ने नागरिकों को दिया भोजनदान
    बुद्ध जयंती के अवसर पर गर्जना जनक्रांति संघटन ने नागरिकों को दिया भोजनदान
    नागपूरच्या रहिवाशाचा दुबईत कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    नागपूरच्या रहिवाशाचा दुबईत कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145