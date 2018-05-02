Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 17th, 2020

    Complain if schools demand fees during lockdown: Maha minister

    Mumbai/Nagpur: While on Maharashtra, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday that parents can complain to district education officers if schools have demanded fees during lockdown period.

    In a statement, Gaikwad said the government had issued an order on March 30 that schools and other educational institutions should not demand fees during lockdown. The directive said that they can start fee collection after the lockdown is lifted.

    “I have got complaints that demand for fees is still being made and parents are being pressurized to pay fees now even though the lockdown period is till May 3,” the minister said. “Parents can complain about this to the district education officer who will ensure implementation of the order,” she added.

