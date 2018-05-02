Covid-19: Nagpur’s single day death toll down to 32, recovery at 63%

Nagpur: After a brief pause, the Second Capital of the State once again reported

more than 1K plus novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Sunday. As many as 1313 new patients were detected taking the tally to 28,328. With 32 more people succumbing to the virus borne disease, the death count has crossed the 1K mark as the toll rose to 1011. From the total deaths 765 deaths from the city and 149 from rural and rest 97 from out of Nagpur, an official release states.

Meanwhile, Nagpur’s COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 18K mark after 1054 patients were given discharge today. The number of recovered cases in the city has now reached to 18,021 including 8030 home isolation recoveries. The recovery rate of the second capital of the state after today’s recovery is 63.62%.