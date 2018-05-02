Covid-19: Nagpur ticks another 1k cases in single day, cases at 15,637

Nagpur: Continuous surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases has clearly caused lines of worry to the local administration with every other day breaking the previous records.

The Second Capital of the State on Tuesday witnessed it’s second 1K plus Covid cases, with whopping 1024 persons tested positive for the virus borne disease. Also 37 more persons succumbed to the disease.

With the latest development the cases have climbed to 15,637, while 549 patients have succumbed to the global pandemic.

A total of 281 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 7,196 it said. The recovery rate of Nagpur has dropped to 46%. Nagpur district now has 6,327 active cases.