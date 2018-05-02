Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Covid-19: Nagpur ticks 1700+ cases for 2nd straight day, active cases cross 10k

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Thursday registered more than 1700 cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) for the second consecutive day. The sum of 1727 persons were tested positive and 45 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease on Thursday taking the active cases to 10,373 (including 6133 home quarantine).

    With the latest development the total cases have risen to 34432, while with 45 more deaths on Thursday, the death toll moved to 1177. From the total deaths 895 deaths from the city and 169 from rural and rest 113 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    The sum of 1226 persons recovered from virus borne disease on Thursday. The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.46%, with the recovered numbers stand at 22,882 (home isolation recovery 11,387). The active cases in the district now stand at 10,373 (including 6133 home quarantine).

