Covid-19: Nagpur sees further improvement in recovery rate

Reports 4,900 fresh cases, 81 deaths, recovery rate at 83.44%

Nagpur: The district reported 4,900 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 81 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,338 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,65,332.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,167 were from rural areas and 2,720 cases from Nagpur city alone while 13 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 47 were reported from Nagpur city, 13 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 21 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,37,838 while the number of deaths rose to 7,909.

In the day 6,338 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,65,332. Following which recovery rate has improved to 83.44%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 64,597 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



