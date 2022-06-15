Covid-19: Nagpur reports 50 fresh cases, active patients at 253

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 50 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and total 16 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 50 cases, 24 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 22 of them were from Nagpur city. Four patients were from outside the district.

A total of 2,033 samples (1,654 RT-PCR and 379 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the active patients have been rose to 253.

