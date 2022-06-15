32 citizens join Aam Admi Party in Nagpur’s Antuji Nagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Inspired by the leadership of National Convener of Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, many young activists joined the party in Nagpur. In a function organised by AAP more than 32 new members joined the party and with the determination to create a corruption free and honest system by winning the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation by implementing “Your Mayor 2022” campaign.

A number of activists led by Kamlesh G. Jarit of Prabhag 28 in East Nagpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday joined the Aam Admi Party at a function held at Antuji Nagar in the presence of President of party’s East Nagpur Assembly Constituency Namdeo Kamdi and other senior party leaders

The event was mainly attended by City Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, East Assembly Constituency Secretary Dhiraj Agashe, Treasurer Mohan Mangar, Organising Secrtetary Sonu Fatting, Assembly Youth President Hemant Pandey, Prakash Javade, Sonu Khadgi, Salam Warsi, Deepak Gaikwad and others.

