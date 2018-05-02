Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 4th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,182 fresh cases, 71 deaths, 7,349 recoveries in last 24-hours

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district detected 4,182 fresh cases and registered 71 fatalities attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) till Monday midnight. Besides, sum of 7,349 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease in last 24 hours.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,28,539 while the number of deaths rose to 7,746.

    In the day 7,349 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,51,594. The sum of 19,468 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest two men armed with sharp-edge weapons
    Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest two men armed with sharp-edge weapons
    ‘वाटचाल विकासाची’ पुस्तिकेचे पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते प्रकाशन
    ‘वाटचाल विकासाची’ पुस्तिकेचे पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते प्रकाशन
    लसीचा तुटवडा दूर करून त्वरीत लस उपलब्ध करून द्या : ॲड.धर्मपाल मेश्राम
    लसीचा तुटवडा दूर करून त्वरीत लस उपलब्ध करून द्या : ॲड.धर्मपाल मेश्राम
    मनपा कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी रुग्णालयात बेड आरक्षित ठेवावे
    मनपा कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी रुग्णालयात बेड आरक्षित ठेवावे
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,182 fresh cases, 71 deaths, 7,349 recoveries in last 24-hours
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,182 fresh cases, 71 deaths, 7,349 recoveries in last 24-hours
    कारवाई करा, अन्यथा चार दिवसात आंदोलनाची भूमिका घेणार : संदीप जोशी
    कारवाई करा, अन्यथा चार दिवसात आंदोलनाची भूमिका घेणार : संदीप जोशी
    WCL gives Rs.15.38 Crores for Oxygen Plant at Nagpur & Chandrapur
    WCL gives Rs.15.38 Crores for Oxygen Plant at Nagpur & Chandrapur
    मेयो,मेडीकल के ईंटर्न डॉक्टरों का आंदोलन, महाराष्ट्र के 3 हजार डॉक्टर भी रहे शामिल
    मेयो,मेडीकल के ईंटर्न डॉक्टरों का आंदोलन, महाराष्ट्र के 3 हजार डॉक्टर भी रहे शामिल
    कोविड वैक्सीन का दुसरा डोस नागरिकों समय पर उपलब्ध करवायें सरकार: अश्विन मेहाड़िया
    कोविड वैक्सीन का दुसरा डोस नागरिकों समय पर उपलब्ध करवायें सरकार: अश्विन मेहाड़िया
    नागपुर और चंद्रपुर में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के लिए वेकोलि ने दिए 15.38 करोड़ रूपये
    नागपुर और चंद्रपुर में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के लिए वेकोलि ने दिए 15.38 करोड़ रूपये
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145