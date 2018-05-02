Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,182 fresh cases, 71 deaths, 7,349 recoveries in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The Nagpur district detected 4,182 fresh cases and registered 71 fatalities attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) till Monday midnight. Besides, sum of 7,349 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease in last 24 hours.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,28,539 while the number of deaths rose to 7,746.

In the day 7,349 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,51,594. The sum of 19,468 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.



